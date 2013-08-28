Jaguar Hospitality Announces US Green Building Council Membership

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Jaguar Hospitality Services, a firm specializing in Hospitality Renovations, has announced that it has joined the prestigious US Green Building Council (USGBC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to promoting cost-efficient and energy-saving “green” buildings.



The USGBC includes thousands of firms and professionals across various industries, and is the largest organization of its kind. It promotes environmentally-sustainable buildings through advocacy, conferences, education, and the esteemed LEED (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design) green building program. Jaguar Hospitality’s membership thus reflects a sincere commitment to taking an environmentally-conscious approach to its business operations.



Additionally, the firm is also a member of several other major business organizations, including the American Hotel and Lodging Association, the American Purchasing Society, and The Hospitality Industry Network. Jaguar Hospitality has long placed an explicit emphasis on social and environmental responsibility, with its active participation in the USGBC and similar institutions being a reflection of its founding principles.



Jaguar Hospitality is a project management and purchasing company that optimizes the hospitality potential of hotels, restaurants, healthcare centers, and other clients. Its Hospitality Renovation Services are comprehensive and personalized, including capital budgeting, procurement analysis, specification review, project bidding, project purchasing, and project management, among others.



All its services are available for viewing on its new professionally-designed website – JaguarHospitality.com – which has been upgraded to provide enhanced user-friendliness, accessibility, and aesthetic appeal. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company operates throughout the United States and has remained one of the country’s leading hospitality specialists. It is recognized for its high-quality and innovative services.