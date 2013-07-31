Jaguar Hospitality Launches Hospitality Renovations Blog

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Jaguar Hospitality Services, a firm specializing in Hospitality Renovations, has launched a renovations blog on its official website, JaguarHospitality.com.



The new blog will provide users with a wide range of information concerning the company’s services, projects, personnel news, and other relevant details. It is intended to enhance the company’s customer engagement efforts by providing a line of communication with both existing and potential clients.



The blog is one of several new features launched by Jaguar Hospitality in an effort to expand its online presence. The firm recently launched a “Projects” section on its official website that showcases its past works and their respective locations. The high-quality images show a wide variety of project types in numerous different settings, including hotel rooms, lobbies, and community centers. The entire section is intended to give clients a comprehensive view of Jaguar’s expertise, experience, and capabilities.



Additionally, the homepage features an auto-cycling banner that displays several hospitality-related renovations undertaken by the firm (users also have the option of sifting through the slideshow manually). A “Services” tab that is adjacent to the “Projects” on details the company’s various specialties and services, while an “About Us” section provides information on Jaguar Hospitality’s function, mission statement, and values, including its business networks and a downloadable brochure. Users can also contact the company by submitting a form on its website, or click links to its social media accounts on LinkedIn and Facebook.



The “Projects” page, like the new site in general, is professionally-designed in order to promote user friendliness, accessibility, and aesthetic appeal. It is well-organized and navigable, placing an emphasis on showcasing the Jaguar Hospitality’s extensive projects.



About Jaguar Hospitality

Jaguar Hospitality Services, which operates out of Plano, Texas, is a project management and purchasing company that optimize the hospitality potential of hotels, restaurants, healthcare centers, and other establishments. Its Hospitality Renovation Services include capital budgeting, procurement analysis project purchasing, order management, and much more.