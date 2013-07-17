Jaguar Hospitality Launches 'Projects' Section of Website

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Jaguar Hospitality Services, a firm specializing in Hospitality Renovations, has added a dedicated “Projects” section to its new website at JaguarHospitality.com.



The new page allows users to views an wide-ranging gallery of the firm’s Hospitality Renovations Projects and their respective locations. The high-quality images show a wide variety of project types in numerous different settings, including hotel rooms, lobbies, and community centers. The entire section is intended to give clients a comprehensive view of Jaguar’s expertise, experience, and capabilities.



Additionally, the homepage features an auto-cycling banner that displays several hospitality-related renovations undertaken by the firm (users also have the option of sifting through the slideshow manually). A “Services” tab that is adjacent to the “Projects” on details the company’s various specialties and services, while an “About Us” section provides information on Jaguar Hospitality’s function, mission statement, and values, including its business networks and a downloadable brochure. Users can also contact the company by submitting a form on its website, or click links to its social media accounts on LinkedIn and Facebook.



The “Projects” page, like the new site in general, is professionally-designed in order to promote user friendliness, accessibility, and aesthetic appeal. It is well-organized and navigable, placing an emphasis on showcasing the Jaguar Hospitality’s extensive projects.



About Jaguar Hospitality Services

Jaguar Hospitality Services, which operates out of Plano, Texas, is a project management and purchasing company that optimizes the hospitality potential of hotels, restaurants, healthcare centers, and other clients. Its Hospitality Renovation Services are comprehensive and personalized, including capital budgeting, procurement analysis project purchasing, order management, and much more.