Jaguar Hospitality Offering Capital Management, Procurement and 24/7 Reporting

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Jaguar Hospitality Services, a firm specializing in Hospitality Renovations, is offering a range of additional services that can be accessed through its official website at JaguarHospitality.com



The comprehensive services include capital management, procurement, and round-the-clock reporting; collectively, these approaches are designed to optimize the efficiency, affordability, and timeliness of various renovation projects undertaken by the firm.



With respect to capital management, the firm uses capital planning tools to manage such projects, creating approval actions, schedules, and the budget. Through the company’s expert recommendations regarding contingency dollar amounts and other factors, clients are assured a timely and cost-effect project.



Jaguar Hospitality’s professional procurement team is guaranteed to purchase project-related goods at the best possible value, through expert coordination with owners, designers, contractors and suppliers. Each item is sourced, bided, and executed in a timely fashion. In a similar vein, the firm will engage owners and operators in determining what is needed for a given project’s first opening order, going so far as to maintain an item listing for future reorders.



In conjunction with these methodologies, Jaguar Hospitality maintains a proprietary web-based management system that provides up-to-date reporting on the project 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Clients can access the report at any time from any online-capable device.



About Jaguar Hospitality Services

Jaguar Hospitality Services, based in Plano, Texas, is a Hospitality Management company that enhances the hospitality potential of hotels, restaurants, healthcare centers, and other establishments. Its become a national leader in its industry and has worked on a variety of projects across the United States.