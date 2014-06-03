Jaguar Hospitality Offers Informative Industry Blog for Clients

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Jaguar Hospitality, Hospitality Renovations Company, is offering an informative blog located at JaguarHospitality.Blogspot.com.



The professional Hospitality Renovations Blog is regularly updated with highlights of the company's services and advantages, as well as with relevant market reports, industry trends, and other important information for hospitality clients.



Jaguar Hospitality launched this unique service in order to give clients vital information relevant to their interests. This reflects the company's strong commitment to providing innovative and personalized service.



About Jaguar Hospitality

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Jaguar Hospitality operates throughout the United States and has remained one of the country's leading hospitality specialists. It has been recognized several times by Hotel Business Magazine, a major industry publication, as one of the "Top Procurement Firms" in the nation.



The project management and purchasing company works to maximize the hospitality potential of clients – including hotels, lodges, restaurants, and health centers – by providing comprehensive, personalized, and cost-effective Hospitality Renovation Services. Its specialties include capital budgeting, procurement analysis, specification review, project bidding, project purchasing, and project management.



Jaguar Hospitality's services, as well as its previous projects, can be viewed on its official website at JaguarHospitality.com.