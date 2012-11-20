Jaguar Main Line Announces New 2013 Models to Arrive to Showroom

Wayne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Jaguar Main Line announces the new 2013 models that are arriving in their showroom in Wayne, PA. Beautiful cars might be what first comes to mind when people think of Jaguar. But every new Jaguar model has a compelling mix of technology, performance, and luxury.



This year is very exciting because Jaguar will launch new powertrains and also All Wheel Drive. The standard Jaguar XJ engine delivers 340 horsepower with the best in class fuel economy rating. Additionally 8 speed transmissions are now standard across the entire vehicle line up. The British Meridian Audio is now standard audio system on all 2013 XJ's



Jaguar has always built the most beautiful luxury sedans, but now they will have the most functional sedans with all-wheel drive and v-6 engines that produce best in class output.



Customers of pre-owned Jaguars in Philadelphia should check out the XF sedan which currently is being offered for a monthly lease price of just $599.



The XK convertible continues to be the most beautiful convertible on the road today. Designed by Ian Callum who previously had designed the Aston Martin, this convertible is truly the most stunning on the road today.



