Jaguar Partners with Citation Jet Pilots Association

Willow Grove, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- Jaguar is pleased to announce a new partnership with Citation Jet Pilots, Owner-Pilot Association (CJP), an organization for owner-pilots whose mission is to operate their aircraft more safely and proficiently. As the exclusive automotive partner and first non-aviation partner, Jaguar will support CJP events with drive opportunities and various promotional initiatives.



“One of our goals at CJP is to engage our members with premier brands that have similar overall standards along with entertaining experiential opportunities,” said Ed Turley, CJP President. “This partnership with Jaguar achieves just that and will enrich our member benefits.”



The annual CJP convention was held this September in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho with a goal to provide programs and activities for owner-pilots that will educate and entertain Citation owner-pilots through networking and a series of speakers. David Pryor, Brand Vice President, Jaguar North America, is also a pilot and was one of the scheduled speakers. Approximately 100 Citation aircraft were on site, along with over three hundred members and guest attendees.



“Jaguar is excited to be the official vehicle partner for CJP,” said Pryor. “Working with an association accustomed to quality and technology driven products makes this an ideal partnership. The high performance, speed and dynamic handling inherent both in jets and the current Jaguar model line-up, especially the 550 HP XKR-S, surely will resonate with the association’s membership.”



As part of the convention, Jaguar brought a custom driving experience to give members an opportunity to get behind the wheel of the company’s highest performance cars with professional drivers as personal coaches. Participants were encouraged to test the capabilities of the vehicle while learning about car control and safe performance driving, including handling, braking and acceleration, in a closed simulated driving course.



