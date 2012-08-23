Jailbreak iOS 6: Best iPad 3 Apps, Cydia Tweaks and Retina Display Apps

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2012 -- After huge success of Apple iPhone the company has started working on a tablet and they have released it with the name iPad. At its first launch there were hundreds of people standing outside waiting for Apple Stores to open. iPad has the same iOS as you have in your iPhone or iPod Touch. Right now we are on the 3rd Generation of iPad and its called iPad 3. Best iPad 3 Apps



iPad 3 is one of the first tablets ever created as it has a Retina display as well as the highest resolution of 2048×1536 pixels which makes everything look so sharp and clear. If you own an iPad you will have to jailbreak your iPad to have the control over it as Apple didn’t allow you to tweak your iPad the way you want it. Once you will jailbreak your iPad you will get a control over your iDevice and an app called Cydia will be installed on your homescreen. Cydia is an amazing app created by the dev team which allows you to download apps, tweaks, themes and much more which you can’t find on App Store.



iOS 6 features have also been released by Apple but it is still in the beta process. iPhone Dev Team has already jailbreak it and now you can Jailbreak iOS 6 using Redsn0w 0.9.13dev2. Once jailbroken, you can download Winterboard or Dreamboard to have an all new look to your iPad as they allows you to download different theme to enjoy Android, Windows Mobile and other OS experience on your device. iPad is also an amazing gaming device and you will find a lot of addictive games on App Store to download. First game I am going to tell you about is the game which every mobile user have heard about its called “Angry Birds”. It is an outstanding addictive game where a bunch of bunnies has stolen eggs of birds and now they are taking revenge from them by destroying them. The latest version of angry birds available in the app store is called “Angry birds Space”.



You can even download the previous versions of the app as it’s the 4th version for this amazing app. The next game people are really addicted to is called “Temple Run” and the best thing about it is you can download it for Free. It’s an amazing game where you are running in a magic temple where some strange creature is running behind you and you will have to turn left, right, jump, collect coins to get powers and make as much score as you can. Once you will have this game installed on your iPad and you started playing it you won’t get that where the time has gone by.



You can find amazing iPad Retina Display Apps specially designed for iPad 3. Apple dev team has worked on iPhoto to make it works like a charm on a Retina display on your iPad 3. It is the native photo editor and manager and a really handy app for photographers. iPad is also an amazing device for Artist as they can download amazing apps such as Autodesk’s SketchBook Pro for drawing and sketches. We all want to stay updated with the latest news and this app you should have heard of is called “Flipboard”. It is one of the best iOS app. It is the first social magazine which collects news from your favorite websites, social networks, feeds and gathers the content into an app.



