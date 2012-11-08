Jailbreak iPhone 4S iOS 6: Factory Unlock iPhone 4S/4, iPhone 5 for Tmobile , Version and AT&T Available !

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- Popular jailbreak tool Sap Shiled V1.7 – compiled by the UnlockOrJailbreak.com Team – has just been updated with full support to unlock and jailbreak iPhone 4/4S/3GS iOS 6. Following the release of iOS 6, many users are searching for a unlock and jailbreak iPhone iPhone 5/4S/4/3GS & iPad 2/3 iOS 6, and take advantage of some of the great new things it allows you to do, especially with the Notification Center.



UJ Media has released Sap Shield App compatible for iOS 6 Jailbreak , permanent unlock iPhone 4S, 4, untethered iPhone 4S/4/3Gs jailbreak including Apple TV3 jailbreak using the same Sap Shield V.1.7 software.



This new revolutionary software available to download at http://www.UnlockOrJailbreak.com official website was developed by Adam Irsul. In order to download and install Cydia on your iDevice you must first use the untethered iOS 6 jailbreak procedure via SapShield V.1.7 , follow the setup screen and complete the jailbreak for iPhone 4, 4S, iPhone 3GS and Apple TV 3 within minutes. Cydia Installation procedure can be carried out only after successful jailbreak is completed.



Currently, only the iPhone 4 ,4S and iPhone 3GS upgraded to iOS 6 can be subjected to jailbreak and unlock procedure. UJ Media has declared that they are working hardly to develop and release a new jailbreak and unlock compatible with latest Apple jewelery: iPhone 5. Adam Irsul from http://www.SafeRa1n.com said that iPhone 5 Jailbreak and Unlock is already available for UJ Media clients in beta version and tethered version, final version is expected to be released next week.



Sap Shield V1.7 current version has been confirmed and compatible to jailbreak iPhone 4S, iPhone 4 and 3Gs/3G it’s proven by Dev Team to permanent unlock any iPhone 4S , 4 , 3GS up to iOS 6 for any baseband .



UJ Media brings more good news along with Sap Shield new software and clients should take into account that there are no restrictions and the procedure is untethered . The program will install Cyndia on your iPhone and according to UJ Media team users can install any applications restricted by the Apple store.



Please note that users of the iPhone 4S/4/3GS that still use iOS 5.1.1 can easily jailbreak/unlock iPhone 4/4S, iPhone 3GS/3G using the previous version of SapShield V.1.6.



UJ Media tested and can confirm that current Sap Shield version jailbreaking tool can be used to jailbreak iOS 6 and unlock Apple’s latest firmware offering untethered on A4 powered devices such as iPhone 4,4S iPad 2, iPod touch 4G and below, thus allowing you to have continued access to all of the benefits of a liberated iOS Device.



This has also been confirmed by many members and the company is carrying on the tradition of being reliable when it comes to Apple jailbreak solutions, by bringing you a step by step method on jailbreaking your iPhone, iPad and iPod touch on iOS 6.0.



About UJ Media Ltd

The UJ Media Team was formed in mid 2006 offering fully automated Jailbreak & Unlock software for global usage .