Jailbreak iPhone 4S,3GS iOS 6/5.1.1 Factory Unlock Released by Smart Unlock Solutions

Smart Unlock Ltd announced on Monday via it's official website : http://www.UnlockOrJailbreak.com that Sap Shield V1.7 software is available for download and can easily jailbreak iPhone 4/4S and iPhone 3GS/3G running iOS 6 for any baseband version .



The famous French hacker Paul Rimer, after stating that Unlockorjailbreak.com team has been working full-time to create the tools needed to jailbreak iOS 6, has recently stated that SmartUnlock Ltd is very close to release the unlocking and jailbreaking software compatible with iPhone 5.



According to the company over 2000 customers have download Sap Shield V1.7 and it has been proven successful for iOS 6 untethered jailbreak and factory unlock for iPhone 4s , iPhone 4 , iPhone 3GS/3G , iPod Touch 4th Generation and latest Apple Tv 3.



Paul Rimer has declared :" Sap Shield V1.7 is fast , efficient and shockingly easy to use on any iDevice running iOS 6 except iPhone 5 . Our customers have already tested SapShield V.2 beta on iPhone 5 in tethered mode and i am happy to announce that our team is very close to it's release .



Smart Unlock Ltd states that the iPhone 5 will be much more difficult undertaking, as it has been equipped with sixth-generation processor, designed by Apple and therefore totally unknown to the hacker community .Therefore the patches used to jailbreak iphone 4S/4/3GS running iOS 6, iOS 5.1.1 or older versions are not working anymore.



Unlockorjailbreak.com team states and warns iPhone owners that there is no solution for iPhone 5 able to unlock or jailbreak iOS 6 and inssist that people should be patient and wait for the official SapShield V.2 release that is expected next week.



Finally, we leave you with one last good news: it seems that even the brilliant Steve Wozniak will contribute to the development of the jailbreak.



About Smart Unlock Ltd

UJMedia Ltd brings to you all the latest technologies in jailbreak/unlocking field, fully automated software for global usage.