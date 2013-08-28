Jairus Breaks His Silence: This Ground-Breaking Approach Takes Readers Past the Word, to Tell 'Whole Story' of Jairus.

Chelmsford, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- For two thousand years, the story of the Daughter of Jairus has helped millions understand that faith can exist in seemingly hopeless situations. While it’s one of the most preached stories of the New Testament, very little has been published about the wider life of Jairus himself. In a compelling new text from Rod Cleaves, Scripture meets modern-day creativity to fill in the gaps on this fascinating biblical figure.



‘Jairus Breaks His Silence’ is the first book to expand on the life of Jairus; a bold feat that depicts the power of changed and resurrected life.



Synopsis:



One day from tragedy came a miracle that changed the course of Jairus’ family‘s future. This story is, at its heart, about a man’s love for this daughter and the risks he is willing to take for her health and safety.



‘Jairus Breaks His Silence’ brings the reader headlong into one of the best know stories of the New Testament. Gospel truths with a little literary license mixed with Jewish life of Biblical Capernaum gives you, what could have been, the whole story from Jairus’ marriage to the day he met the Master and beyond.



Cleaves takes you past the Word without changing the message and brings every family’s fears and joys to life though a very real Biblical event.



As Cleaves explains, developing the back-story for such an epochal figure wasn’t as problematic as many imagine.



“The Bible doesn’t tell us too much about Jairus, which allowed me to take some liberties. All we know is that he was a Synagogue Official who had a wife, daughter and a servant. It also tells us that he lived in Capernaum. This afforded me opportunity to use the power of literary license, while still ensuring that everything kept true to the scriptures,” says Cleaves, Licensed to Minister by The American Baptist Churches of Massachusetts.



Continuing, “You’ve read this story in three of the Gospels, but you’ve never read it like this. The background I give about Jairus’ childhood and coming-of-age both set the scene and give further insight into why his love for his daughter was so unshakable. Rather than simply adding background to the Scriptures’ official accounts of Jairus, the book enhances them and gives readers an opportunity to take even more away from the New Testament.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“I’ve read the Jairus story in the gospels hundreds of times, but never like this. Cleaves draws you in, makes Jairus come alive, explores his feelings that we feel, too, our common hopes and dreams, and puts it all in the context of God’s love. This recitation transports the reader back 2000 years and helps us realise anew the Awesome Power that walked among us–and still does!” says Rev. Dr. Anthony G. Pappas, Executive Minister of The American Baptist Churches of Massachusetts.



Amber, who reviewed the book on Amazon, was equally as impressed. She comments, “Rolls off the page like silk. For any parent of a daughter, or any daughter or sister, or brother to a sister, or even boyfriend, this story will leave a lasting imprint on your heart.”



With a powerful literary experience waiting, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Jairus Breaks His Silence’, published by Axiom Press, is available now: need new URL For more information on the author and his work, visit: http://www.rodcleaves.com/



About Rodney Elliott Cleaves

Rodney Elliott Cleaves grew up in South Portland, Maine, and at an early age developed a love of theatre, music, and art. However, because of the responsibilities of a growing family he opted for a “safe” career in technology, and is an IT Specialist for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Today, he is strictly a “shower singer”, and in his spare time is an avid pen maker, photographer, and writer. He and his wife Elaine are also loving parents to six children, andover the years, to hundreds of foster children. Once, honoured as foster parents of the year inMassachusetts.

When asked why so many kids, they reply, ‘It’s an investment in the future’. Licensed to Minister by The American Baptist Churches of Massachusetts he preaches in his “Performance” style whenever and wherever he can wrangle an invitation. His identity as a Christian; easily defines all aspects of his life.