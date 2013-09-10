JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Investor Alert: Deadline in Lawsuit Deadline on Sept. 23

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- A deadline is coming up on September 23, 2013 in the lawsuit filed for investors of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) over alleged securities laws violations by JAKKS Pacific.



Investors with a significant amount of shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) between February 21, 2013 and July 17, 2013, and / or those who purchased NASDAQ:JAKK shares prior to February 2013 and currently hold any of those shares, have certain options and for certain investors are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: September 23, 2013. NASDAQ:JAKK stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) common stock during the period February 21, 2013 and July 17, 2013, that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and certain of its officers and directors violated Federal Securities Laws pursuant to Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



On July 17, 2013, after the market closed, JAKKS Pacific, Inc. reported results for the Company’s second quarter ended June 30, 2013. Among other things, JAKKS Pacific, Inc. revised its 2013 guidance and announced that due to business conditions, it has suspended its quarterly dividend, which it will re-evaluate upon a return to profitability.



Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) dropped from $11.48 per share on July 17, 2013, to as low as $5.03 per share on September 6, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com