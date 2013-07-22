JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares over potential securities laws violations by JAKKS Pacific, Inc and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



If you purchased shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) concerning whether a series of statements by JAKKS Pacific, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) reported that its total annual Revenue declined from $677.75 million in 2011 to $666.76 million in 2012 and that its Net Income of $8.47 million in 2011 decreased to a Net Loss o $104.80 million in 2012.



Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) declined from $21.04 per share in April 2011 to $11.87 per share in November 2012.



On July 17, 2013, after the market closed, JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) reported results for the Company’s second quarter ended June 30, 2013. Among other things, JAKKS Pacific, Inc. revised its 2013 guidance and announced that due to business conditions, it has suspended its quarterly dividend, which it will re-evaluate upon a return to profitability.



Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) dropped from $11.48 per share on July 17, 2013, to $6.525 per share on July 19, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com