Jalopy.ie Used Cars Website Is Now Live

Waterford, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- The Jalopy website was created based on the perceived need of Irish people to find affordable, yet reliable, used cars not only in their own town but anywhere in the Republic of Ireland itself. What Jalopy has done is taken all of the information available from a number of different Irish car dealerships around the country and organized it via one massive database. From a customer's point of view this means that finding an ideal car means only visiting one single website, instead of dozens of separate ones. This also saves the potential risks involved with buying a car privately.



Neil Walker, online marketing manager for Jalopy, shared the following with us, "The ongoing recession in Ireland has seen a change in how people purchase vehicles, with a growing demand for quality used vehicles as a result of this. At Jalopy we foresaw this change in 2011/2012 and we've been working hard to have the website ready for the first days of the current year."



Obviously the recession in Ireland is a side-effect of the financial recession affecting almost every corner of the world so it makes sense that people would now be looking to invest in used Irish cars. It's not that Irish people don't want to purchase a brand new car, it's simply that the state of economic freefall in the country means that people simply don't have the cash. Neil also shared his thoughts on that matter, "Irish people have, for decades, traditionally purchased a brand new car every January 1st. However in the last few years we've noticed that this trend is changing and to facilitate consumer needs the Jalopy website allows you to search dozen of different car dealers around the country in just a few seconds".



The team behind the Jalopy website have over 20 years of experience in the motor industry and all of the cars featured on the site are priced at €10,000 or less, offering potential customers real value for money.



About Jalopy

From their head office in Waterford, Ireland Jalopy.ie are the newest independent used car network in Ireland, who have a single goal of making sure their customers can get the best possible deal on a high-quality used car.



