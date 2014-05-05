Jamaica Customised Vacations & Tours Rank as One of the Top Activities Within Jamaica

Kingston, Jamaica -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Founded by Troy and Nicolette Gooden, Jamaica Customised Vacations & Tours (JCVT) is an exclusive provider of ground transportation offering private transfers to any destination within the island by way of a town car, sports utility vehicle, limousine, bus, on demand taxi or even a helicopter flight. They have also become popular amongst tours due to their offering of vacation package deals, guided tours, water sports, excursions and day trips at affordable rates.



JCVT’s goal is to offer the complete travel experience by satisfying the growing demands of travelers headed to Jamaica. They do this by offering personalized and customized transportation and tour services of impeccable quality. All employees ensure the guests are enthusiastically satisfied at all times while providing and maintaining a service that guarantees efficiency and effectiveness.



Jamaica Customised Vacations & Tours is a Jamaican registered and approved Limited company licenced March 2005 by the Jamaica Registrar of Companies (Companies Office of Jamaica). The company is also currently licensed by the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) and is a member of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA).



Ranked as a top activity within Jamaica on TripAdvisor, travelers are ecstatic after their experience with JCVT and leave rave reviews like “The staff was courteous, friendly and left me actually not worrying about anything but enjoying myself and I did! I would recommend them to anyone going to Jamaica, we were greeted by a friendly driver who gave us some history and showed us some landmarks.” And “I spent most of my life not knowing how it felt to go on a real vacation until you came across, Troy. Thank you for opening your doors for me to experience the time of my life with my friends. Excellent services, great food, caring people, and relaxing/ fun events. I will definitely come back this summer.”



More reviews can be found at their TripAdvisor page:



http://www.tripadvisor.ca/Attraction_Review-g147311-d2624692-Reviews-Jamaica_Customized_Vacation_and_Private_Day_Tours-Montego_Bay_Saint_James_Parish_.html



About Jamaica Customised Vacations & Tours

Founded by Troy and Nicolette Gooden, Jamaica Customised Vacations & Tours (JCVT) (http://jcvtt.com/) is an exclusive provider of ground transportation offering private transfers to any destination within the island by way of a town car, sports utility vehicle, limousine, bus, on demand taxi or even a helicopter flight. We also offer vacation package deals, guided tours, water sports, excursions and day trips at affordable rates.



Contact:

E-mail: info@jcvtt.com

Website: www.jcvtt.com

Tel: (876) 979-2021 or (876) 863-1798