Announcing New Safe Jamaican Vacation Resort for the LBGT Community

Kingston, Jamaica -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- For many years, the rumors of persecutions of gay people in Jamaica has kept the LBGT community from even considering Jamaica as a vacation choice. However, recently Jamaica has addressed those issues. The government of Jamaica said in 2012 that it "is committed to the equal and fair treatment of its citizens, and affirms that any individual whose rights are alleged to have been infringed has a right to seek redress."



The government also claimed that "there is no legal discrimination against persons on the grounds of their sexual orientation" and that it "is opposed to discrimination or violence against persons whatever their sexual orientation. An assistant commissioner of police claimed just before he retired in July 2012 that Jamaica's reputation as homophobic was merely "hype" and that life for LGBT persons was improving. Now there is a Preferred Luxury Villa that provides profession service to LGBT travellers: Jamaica Ocean View Villa.



“We offer ocean views from a secure private community in Ocho Rios, over looking the Caribbean Sea. Our clients find a safe place to enjoy their vacations with professionals services that include a housekeeping team and butler.” Says Cavel Capalbo, owner of Jamaica Ocean View Villa. “We can even make travel easier by offering fast-track passage in security and immigration.” The resort also offers spa services on site or clients may be transported to KiYara Spa.



The cook can pre-purchase the client’s first few meals so that he can enjoy his first night’s dinner and breakfast without additional hassles. Prime Minister Portia Lucretia Simpson-Miller was recently interviewed about safety in Jamaica. "I'm surprised that travelers need to be told they can stay here safely in 2013", she said. The exclusive luxury amenities offered by Jamaica Ocean View Villa have made them the recognized preferred vacation villa in Jamaica.



For more information on availability and special rates visit http://www.jamaicaoceanviewvillas.com



About Jamaica Ocean View Villa

Jamaica Ocean View Villa (http://www.jamaicaoceanviewvillas.com) offers every amenity, convenience and comfort one dreams of. Featuring gorgeous views, serene surroundings, indoor and outdoor activities, a shared private beach and a villa staff providing genuine hospitality and impeccable service, Jamaica Ocean View has gained an enviable reputation as an ideal location for your Caribbean Family Vacation.