Jamaica Ocean View Villa Enhances Experience with Upgrades and Credit

Ocho Rios, Jamaica -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- The luxury of enjoying the beauty of the Jamaican sunset over brilliant blue oceanic views has recently gotten better at Jamaica Ocean View Villa.



The only villa in Jamaica to offer a package entailing a Transportation and Activity Credit up to $1135 when booking a trip in winter, fall or summer the locale caters to those looking to rest, recoup and save money at the same time.



Additionally announcing the renovation of their Master Suite with modern amenities at an affordable price one looks for when traveling Cavel Capalbo, Owner and Reservation Manager at the popular destination site recently spoke about the upgrade. Capalbo said, “We have added additional features and amenities that are ideal for families, adults and groups of up to sixteen.



The renovations are well-suited to travelers who just want to relax and enjoy the wealth of the locale. It’s so beautiful here.” To further enhance visitor’s stay Capalbo and his staff have added luxury wicker seating to all private patios at the villa and offer free WiFi and calling to the United States and Canada. For more information visit www.Jamaicaoceanviewvilla.com.



About Jamaica Ocean View Villa

Jamaica Ocean View Villa (http://www.jamaicaoceanviewvillas.com) offers every amenity, convenience and comfort one dreams of. Featuring gorgeous views, serene surroundings, indoor and outdoor activities, a shared private beach and a villa staff providing genuine hospitality and impeccable service, Jamaica Ocean View has gained an enviable reputation as an ideal location for your Caribbean Family Vacation.