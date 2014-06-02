Jamaicaoceanviewvilla.com Re-Launches with Brand New Design

Ocho Rios, Jamaica -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Jamaicaoceanvewvilla.com recently made changes on their website to accommodate the growing demand for information and ease of interaction. The result is a website that provides in-depth information on the ocean view villas offered for everyone. The re-launch also bought in a personal touch which gives would be vacationers a first-hand experience of Jamaica.



An improved online booking is now available online. Checking availabilities on preferred dates is now easier due to its online reservation system. Clients could also provide additional information such as number of children accompanying adults to determine the ideal room.



The rooms offered by Jamaicaoceanviewvilla.com, due to its redesign also offers in-depth information on the accommodation. Amenities that come with the room are listed and the beautiful ocean view could be seen from the villa. Clients can choose to stay in the villa’s standard rooms which features cozy accommodation at an affordable rate or for those who wanted a luxurious vacation can choose to stay in one of their suites. The suites combine the luxury accommodation with the natural beauty of Jamaica at a very competitive rate.



Jamaicaoceanviewvilla.com also features a blog detailing the experience of customers and a personal view of someone working on a beautiful villa. It also provides first-hand experience and additional tips on how to really enjoy the beaches of Jamaica. The website also connects to tripadvisor.com which allows reviews and tips from past travelers and guests of the resort hotel.



About Jamaicaoceanviewvilla.com

Offering a home-like setting in a world class destination, Jamaicaoceanviewvilla.com is a villa/vacation home located in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. The beautiful view accompanied with competitive amenities has made the resort hotel the best in its class in the country.