Jambo Sunglasses Website and Products to Launch This July 10th

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- View their range of this summers latest sunglass styles and fashions, made entirely from Bamboo. With it’s Eco friendly benefits, Bamboo is sustainable, lightweight and versatile, allowing them to handcraft each pair to create these unique sunglasses.



Having sat on sunglasses many times, left these on counters, bar tops or simply lost at sea, having a sustainable source of material was important when coming up with the brand and materials. Having seen phone cases made from Bamboo this became the natural choice.



Searching online for “bamboo sunglasses” the firm founders were only able to find sellers in the US that were charging the same price as the sunglasses for shipping to the UK! Jambo was born :)



The name Jambo is inspired from a story they heard at school about a Gorilla that saved a young boys life in 1986 by protecting him from other gorillas when the boy fell into the enclosure at the zoo.



Feedback from their pre-website sales has been extremely positive and they hope to continue this onto their website.



The Jambo sunglasses website was designed with the customer in mind, the company hope that the customers find it easy to navigate and to purchase the products, although they welcome any feedback people have when visiting. They have tried to add as much information as possible about the company, the products and contact information.



Jambo_Cares is their Twitter hashtag to promote their Charity donations which go to an organisation called Sightsavers. The organisation helps the blind to see, prevents blindness and also helps the blind to live independently. The company’s contribution is £5 from every pair they sell going directly to Sightsavers.



Team Jambo believes the biggest asset of every business is the people and the relationships they build, and that is exactly what they try to promote here at Jambo. Customers are the reason Jambo exists and they really appreciate every enquiry and order from their customers.



Bamboo sunglasses is the trend of 2014 so people can visit their website www.jambosunglasses.co.uk now to get their pair and protect their eyes from those ray’s.



Anyone interested can get in touch. The company people are always happy to hear from new visitors :)



About Jambo

The idea of Jambo sunglasses was born in the design studio on the beautiful south coast of the UK with the aim of supplying great designs that look fantastic but also highly sustainable and kind to the environment.



Contact:

team@jambosunglasses.co.uk

@Jambo_Cares