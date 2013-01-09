Jambon Boats Introduces Their International Services

Golden Meadow, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- With never ending demand for offshore support vessels, companies who are in to renting boats for oil and natural gas companies are set to gain a lot. One such company Jambon Boats seems to be making inroads to untapped regions where the scope for rapid development is high. With operations in Gulf of Mexico, Ghana, South America and extended services in Mexico, Jambon Boats announces international services in different parts of the world. The new website launched by the company offers information about the services and the fleet that is ready to help companies.



Offshore support Vessels are necessary for oil and natural gas companies for exploration activities, construction and diving to discover mineral deposits. Companies like Jambon Boats offer offshore support vehicles, crew boats, Life boats, Tug boats and SAT vessels to meet the requirements of large corporations. Josh Jambon took up marine supply business to explore the opportunities that are available in countries where deep sea exploration is high. Regions like South America, Mexico, Ghana and extended parts of Mexico are some of the focused areas where the company has great influence.



Josh Jambon believes that oil and natural gas industry will grow further in coming days. “Josh believes only hiring local people where ever he sets up the services. By doing so he is letting the oil companies and also the local people to make good profits at the same time” says Anthony Xavier of Jambon Boats.



Offshore drilling operations require the support of small scale players in order to control overhead costs that many companies incur during their operations. The support of companies like Jambon Boats will improve the profit levels to a great extent for companies that need to rent out offshore support vessels, crew boats, and 4 point vessels and lift boats.



Josh Jambon has over 25 years of experience in oil and Gas industry. His company, Jambon Boats was launched with an initiative to deliver the best support vessels for companies that are into drilling and diving operations.



Jambon boats has established itself in markets such as Gulf of Mexico, extended parts of Mexico, South America and also recently launched its services in Ghana.



