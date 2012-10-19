Jambon Boats Now Offers Diving Operations, Latest Technology Will Make Offshore Support Easier

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- Jambon Boats, a reputable offshore support vessel provider in the oil and gas industry, added diving operations to their staple of offshore Marine services. The company announced that their fleets are installed with the latest technology and can provide significant assistance to diving projects.



With the current hikes in fuel prices, Jambon Boats has made a bold move to support the research field, agree market analysts. It costs money to move goods, services and personnel from offshore to onshore and vice versa. As the prices of fossil fuels continue to fluctuate, larger construction support vessels simply will not take the smaller, less profitable work.



“Specifically, we saw the opportunity to serve a very narrow window of services. Offshore supplies, crew, inshore barges and brokerage are our specialties, but we also offer specialized diving operations for large offshore operations,” said Josh Jambon, CEO of Jambon Boats in Golden Meadow, Louisiana.



Hurricanes, certified marine personnel and other inconveniences keep many boats docked unless there is an absolute need. It is simply not profitable for a large boat to service a small crew or minor supply orders. The fickle oil industry makes work opportunities sporadic, but Jambon has managed to find a way to balance the time.



“If you are responsible for an offshore derrick or other structure off the coast of the Gulf of Mexico and need something, I want to know. Our job is to make your job easier, your employees happier and your company more profitable. It cannot be one, it must be all three,” continued Mr. Jambon.



Small scale dive operations are just as expensive and necessary as large scale, but a small scale operation may be more important than a large scale. Jambon Boats can meet any diving operation need.



“Our team of certified divers has all the pre-requisite skills to meet and match the needs of the customer. Specifically or generally let us know what you need and we will handle it,” said Mr. Jambon.



Jambon Boats currently has over 5 fleets that are equipped with latest technology. Information regarding these fleets is available on their website. Nicholas C. is one of their popular fleets. Jambon Boats has displayed its features in a video posted on Youtube.



About Jambon Boats

Jambon Boats is a boat rental company that specializes in providing offshore support vessels (OSV) to the international oil and gas industry. The company, http://www.jambonboats.com/, also provides superior management of oceangoing vessels for offshore transportation. Their vessels assist other companies in drilling, production, construction, diving, and environmental operations.



For more information about offshore support vessels, supplies, diving operations or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of Jambon Boats, please contact Anthony Xavier at 985-475-5412 or email at info@jambonboats.com.