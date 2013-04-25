James Cullen Bressack's HATE CRIME Hits VOD

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- HATE CRIME is now available WORLDWIDE on VOD exclusively on http://www.psykikjunkypictures.com . And when we say WORLD WIDE we mean WORLD WIDE! That's right ABSOLUTELY EVERYONE EVERYWHERE can watch the film now! Many have been patiently waiting to see the film Hate Crime for months now. Well the wait is OFFICIALLY OVER!!!! IT IS AVAILBLE NOW ON VOD WORLD WIDE at this link: http://psykikjunkypictures.com/ for $6.66 but you better hurry because it will only be available for 1 month before it gets taken down off of VOD for its DVD/BLU release in AUGUST through UNEARTHED! TIME TO UNLEASH THE BEAST! (attached is a Picture with a teaser image and some review quotes)



This is the second feature film by 21 year old James Cullen Bressack, his first being the amazon horror best seller MY PURE JOY which was released last year. Despite its name, Hate Crime is a labor of love from a dedicated group of people looking to make something different. Hate Crime is a violent, realistic portrayal of one of our worst nightmares, being attacked in our home. The movie has been extremely well received by over 80+ reviewers, including some of the biggest reviewers in the horror film community. It has already won best picture and best director at multiple film festivals around the world and made may horror sites top 10 lists of 2012.



This film has fought alot of controversy due to it's extreme content, almost being banned in the UK, being pulled off the screens at festivals before even showing due to content and theatre management not willing to show the movie the festival booked, and had faced some trouble finding distribution since the shooting in CT due to its content.



Here is the official SYNOPSIS:



"A jewish family, just arrived in a new neighborhood, are recording their youngest son's birthday celebrations on video when their home is suddenly invaded by a bunch of crystal-meth-crazed neo-nazi lunatics… '



