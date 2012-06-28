James D. Felter, ASID, HDA Develops Color Hues Compatible to the Desert Southwest

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- James D. Felter, ASID, HDA, a Scottsdale, Arizona Interior designer has developed a color palette that emanates the colors of the desert southwest landscape.



Working in conjunction with Sharon Roden, a graphic, commercial and fine artist and DeDe Radford, the interiors representative for Dunn Sonoran Desert.



"Paint colors which work well in other areas of the country do not always translate to our area" says Felter. "Color is so important in interior design and it sets the feeling and mood for everything else that takes place in a beautiful interior. I have worked successfully with Sharon and DeDe on many projects so I engaged their help in coming up with a palette that would be a compliment to our environment. I love color and had a vision of a scheme that could work interchangeably and have the hues that everyone would relate to here in Arizona. I also believe that color is one of the most important elements in the design process. It can also be the most daunting. If you have the right colors everything seems to simply flow."



A palette of four colors that compliment one another and are commanding in their own right are #33 Dove (an off white), #44 Desert Flower (a soft yellow), #55 Sedona (a true earth tone) and #66 Palo Verde (a subtle green). These four colors were developed for a design competition and were so well received that James is continuing to experiment and create additional shades.



This original color scheme THE ARIZONA PALETTE is available exclusively through all Dunn Edwards Paint Stores. CONTACT JAMES D. FELTER, ASID, HDA AT 480-948 6294



About James Felter

James Felter is an award winning interior designer located in Scottsdale, Arizona. His work has been published in most major regional and national magazines and newspapers. His kitchen remodels and new construction have won the prestigious ASID Design Excellence Award.