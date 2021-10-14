James Dentley, Author, Philanthropist Entrepreneur and Motivational Speaker, Talks About His Nonprofit for Seniors and Giving Back on Seniors STRAIGHTTalk

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2021 -- James' passion is to empower entrepreneurs and business owners to create massive success and to achieve their dreams. This passion for coaching and mentoring has transformed "good speakers to great speakers and great speakers to legendary"



He has spent over three decades working with start-ups in major global brands to help them increase sales, productivity, and overall success.



James has funded numerous programs to help homeless people, veterans, seniors and provide educational tools and resources for inner city children. He believes it is our duty to give back and help those in need. During COVID he fed seniors in the Chicago area for an entire year.



James believes that with the proper guidance and training you can achieve anything you desire in life.



SeniorsSTRAIGHTTalk continues to highlight relevant issues for seniors, their families, loved ones and the population at large. Through informative and engaging conversations with thought leaders, professionals, and individuals who share their experiences, listeners will gain insights and information that will be meaningful for their everyday lives.



Ayman says, "the passion with which James Dentley speaks is palpable. I recently heard him speak at an event and the audience was riveted to every word, he was absolutely inspiring. I'm so proud to give the listeners the opportunity to hear James speak from the heart about his passion and calling to give back and help those in need.'https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3911



For show questions or interest in advertising, please contact SeniorsSTRAIGHTTAlk Senior Executive Producer, Sandra L Rogers at (480)553-5756 or Sandra.rogers@voiceamerica.com



For Further information/inquiries, please contact

Phyllis Ayman (203) 886-6934 or Phyllis@seniorsstraighttalk.com



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide over five niche community based channels: the flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Empowerment Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Influencers Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations.



Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com . Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.



For more information about the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network call 855-877-4666.