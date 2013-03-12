James Galante Brings Unique Ergonomic Knowledge to the Grocery Retailer via Retail Handling Solutions

Falmouth, ME -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Retail Handling Solutions (http://retailhandlingsolutions.com) is at the core of revolutionizing retail products handling. When retailers stock shelves, the process is time-consuming, labor intensive, and fraught with productivity road blocks and the potential for injury, product breakage, and customer inconvenience. James Galante is Director of Business Development for Southworth Products Corp., the largest manufacturer in the world of lifting and positioning equipment for material handling applications.



About Southworth International Group

Southworth International Group is the parent of a family of companies whose mission is to make work faster, safer, and easier. For much of this history, the company has been developing and supplying equipment that provides the many benefits of the practical application of ergonomics in the manufacturing and warehousing industries. Its divisions are widely recognized for their innovative approach to application engineering, extensive product offerings, and adaptability to exact customer requirements including service both before and after sales.



In more recent years, it has extended its focus to include the opportunity rich repetitive handling requirements of many retail operations. Store goods are handled multiple times, often in awkward positions and almost all operations are done over and over again. Safety problems are clearly an issue and applications to improve productivity abound. Recognizing that retail store operations are significantly different from manufacturing and somewhat different from warehousing, Retail Handling Solutions was created to concentrate the practical application of ergonomics on the specific circumstances of the retail work environment. Limited space, high volumes, thin margins, packaging necessities, as well as consideration for in-store shoppers and merchandising frequently require a unique approach to optimizing the productivity and safety of these stock handling applications.



Mr. Galante has developed his expertise in the scissors lift industry with over 45 years of experience, beginning in 1967. Scissors lifts include vertical positioning, transfer cars, turntables and industrial tilters, invertors and rotators. Galante unique perspective originates from hands-on and practical involvement with installation to after-sale customer service support and everything in between. He has worked with and visited, literally, hundreds of industrial and commercial facilities to inspect and investigate ergonomic problems and to insure end-user satisfaction with equipment selections.



Galante’s philosophy has to been placing customer satisfaction as a number one priority by helping them to not only determine the best product for the operation, but also how to analyze and assess cost justification. Mr. Galante is largely responsible for and was a principle editor of the Ergonomic Guidelines for Manual Material Handling. This major, internationally recognized publication defines the problems and presents the solutions to solve the No. 1 cause of worker injury in the workplace.



Galante has conducted numerous symposiums, seminars and tutorials on the practical application of material handling devices for the improvements of productivity, safety and ergonomics in industry. This expertise is brought to grocery retailers via the revolutionary ergonomic products and analysis offered by Retail Handling Solutions.



