James Hardie Siding Now Comes with a 30 Year Warranty

Montgomery Village, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- There are many choices for siding to use on your home, and whether you are remodeling your home, or choosing siding for a new home, James Hardie siding is a great choice. Most commonly known as Hardi-plank siding, this siding is available in a variety of styles and colors and is versatile for many applications. The durability of James Hardie siding is much better than many other types of siding because it is a cement fiber siding product and has a 30 year warranty.



Special methods, tools and care need to be utilized when installing the siding in order to have a proper installation. An experienced siding contractor is your best choice when having siding installed.



An experienced contractor will be able to complete an accurate estimate of material needed. He will know what important accessories will need to be ordered. This will save you time and money on the installation and will give you a completed project that has a complete look as well as being weather-tight.



Your contractor can take care of details that many do it yourself home owners will over look. Things like window trim, inside and outside corners, soffit and other specialty pieces that make the job easier to complete are among the items overlooked. These items, while necessary to create a more energy efficient and weather tight home, are often not thought about, but are important for a well executed project.



A well planned project can include different styles of siding, and it can also make use of the various colors available. If you take full advantage of all your options with James Hardie siding, you can transform your house from ordinary to a showplace. With the durability of cement fiber siding you will not only add to the curb appeal of your property, but you will increase the home's value as well.



About Custom Concepts Construction

Custom Concepts Construction is a James Hardie siding preferred installer in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. They can be found at http://customconceptsconstruction.com/