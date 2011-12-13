James Mcdaniel: New Authorized Clean Green Nation Partner in Winkelman, Arizona

Winkelman, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2011 -- James McDaniel is now an authorized Clean Green Nation partner. As of 2011, energy saving products have become more available to home and business owners. Wright specializes in solar power, wind LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education.



Smart consumers are opening their eyes to the advantages of solar energy. While the technology was first birthed decades ago, it was not until recent years that more and more manufacturers have focused their efforts on this renewable energy source. The rapid decline in available natural resources around the world has lead to millions of people looking for a better option. Solar and residential wind power is now being created on a small scale so that home and business owners can make their own choice about energy supply.



There are numerous benefits for consumers that choose energy efficient solutions in Arizona. As one of the sunniest states, homes with solar panels can supply up to 80% of their own electricity for heating, cooling and appliances through solar panels and solar shingles. Clean Green Nation offers an online calculator that will help consumers understand the initial costs of installation and their future savings. In Arizona, there are thousands of dollars of tax incentives and government rebates available to home and business owners that choose renewable energy. Additionally, the state will buy back any unused energy that is produced through solar or wind power. As a result, consumers not only become self sufficient with their energy supply, they also get paid for doing so. James McDaniel is available to answer any consumer questions as well as to showcase the variety of products offered through Clean Green Nation. Interested parties should not hesitate to contact him.



About Clean Green Nation

Clean Green Nation is the leading manufacturer of green energy products. The company works throughout Canada and the United States to provide sustainable energy and green living information to home and business owners. Find more information by visiting http://www.jamesm.cleangreennation.com. For more information on Clean Green Nation products and services in Winkelman, Arizona contact James McDaniel via email at jamesm@cleangreennation.com or phone at (888) 566-1344.