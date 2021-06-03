James Piccolino Law, P.A. Gets a New Website

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2021 -- James Piccolino is an experienced lawyer and Chiropractor and will work with you closely to make sure you get the proper handling of your claim. Our legal team will also speak with you on a one-on-one basis for a free case evaluation to figure out how to best meet your needs. James committed to locating all the possible ways you can get compensated after wrongdoing.



Specialize in six key areas:

Personal injury: Florida's personal injury laws compensate those who have suffered an injury due to negligence on the part of another party. These injuries can vary from serious levels to injuries that leave someone with permanent damage.



Auto Accident: Driving always presents a risk, but unfortunately, there are distracted drivers that can cause harm to others from a lack of attention.



PIP Claims: Also "no-fault" coverage since there is no legal liability and no insurance premium penalty for the plaintiff. However, if courage is beyond PIP limits and accountability needs to be held by other parties for an accident, an attorney can help.



Home insurance claims: Florida is prone to natural disasters like hurricanes and flooding, reinforcing the importance of protecting your property.



Medical Malpractice: There are times when one might find themself under the care of a negligent physician or medical professional either in the emergency room or general hospital setting.



Expert Witness: James Piccolino has worked extensively with other law firms that require another expert mind to help examine important legal documents. He can assemble case files after a thorough documentation review.



Don't let the stress of negligence overpower you. Our team led by James Piccolino car accident attorney in Florida will help you get the compensation you deserve so you can get back to living your life.