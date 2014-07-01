James Rael Looks to Bring Vintage Raelity Winery to the Public with Funding Support via Kickstarter

Arlington, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Vintage Raelity is a winery that will make its home in Arlington, Texas. Unfortunately, there are only a handful of wineries in the DFW area, and few give the full treatment of an estate winery. The Vintage Raelity Winery will be a local winery for mid-city people to enjoy a completely immersive experience, transporting them to a beautiful coastal winery when they walk through the doors.



Regrettably, while James Rael’s wine has met with many wine lovers' approval, it has yet to be available to the public. This Kickstarter project sets out to open a physical location for the winery as well as fund one full year of production. The five year plan for the winery will include wine production, tastings (and not just of our wines, others as well), teaching meetings, tasting room with estate winery setting (muraled walls, day-night lighting scheme, audio envelopment), and themed daily activities (French day- wine included with baguettes and cheese platters, band day- live music played on a small interior stage, book readings, dinner and wine with a guest chef providing dinner for guests).



This project will only be funded if at least $30,000 is pledged by Sat, Jul 4 2014 9:00 PM +05:30. The funds will specifically help with location costs, permit registration fees, production equipment, production produce and supplies, and wine storage.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1qk5LYp



About Vintage Raelity Winery

