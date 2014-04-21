Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Voice America Talk Radio Network, Internet broadcasting pioneer, producing and syndicating online audio and video, today announced that James Rickards will join Jay Taylor, Host of Turning Hard Times into Good Times radio program on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel http://www.voiceamerica.com/Show/1501 this Tuesday, April 22, at 12 noon, Pacific Time.



James Rickards will discuss his latest book “The Death of Money,” already a New York Times bestseller in its debut week. By death of money, James actually means the death of the U.S. dollar and the end of the existing U.S. dollar based monetary system. He will discuss how events in the Ukraine and elsewhere around the world are accelerating, what that means for your economic future and what you must do to protect yourself and your loved ones.



Turning Hard Times into Good Times airs live on Tuesdays at 12:00 Noon Pacific/2 PM Central/3 PM Eastern on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel. To access the show, go to http://www.voiceamerica.com/Show/1501. All Shows will be available in Jay Taylor’s Content Library on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel for on-demand and podcast download.



About Jay Taylor

Jay Taylor is editor of J Taylor's Gold, Energy & Tech Stocks newsletter. His interest in the role gold has played in U.S. monetary history led him to research gold and into analyzing and investing in junior gold shares. Currently he also hosts his own two-hour weekly radio show Turning Hard Times Into Good Times and is a frequent guest on CNBC, Fox, Bloomberg and BNN and many mining conferences. Websites: http://www.miningstocks.com and http://www.jaytaylormedia.com



If you have any questions about the show or are interested in sponsorship, please contact Tacy Trump, Senior Executive Producer of the show, at tacy.trump@voiceamerica.com/480-294-6421.



About VoiceAmerica/World Talk Radio, LLC

World Talk Radio, LLC is the world leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet based talk radio and TV, delivering over 1,000 hours of programming weekly on its VoiceAmerica™ Network (http://www.voiceamerica.com) and WorldTalk Radio Network (http://www.worldtalkradio.com) as well as live and on-demand video content on VoiceAmerica.TV (http://www.voiceamerica.tv). Featuring more than 200 hosts broadcasting to eight niche community based channels: its flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, VoiceAmerica Sports, 7th Wave Channel, The Green Living Channel, VoiceAmerica Kids Channel and World Talk Radio Variety Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. World Talk Radio, LLC is one of the pioneers in internet broadcasting, producing and syndicating online audio and video, offering an innovative, effective and comprehensive digital broadcast platform. Digital Publishing through its 10 years of broadcast and media experience along with our seasoned staff of Executive Producers, Production and Host Services Group, World Talk Radio, LLC provides an internet radio and video platform for new, emerging and veteran media personalities to expand and monetize their business and brand in an online digital medium.