James Stafford Posts a New WordPress Tutorial Which Focuses on Creating a Popular Online Presence

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- James Stafford, the founder of WebsitesMadeEasy.tv and the provider of numerous WordPress tutorials through the self titled YouTube channel ‘James Stafford’, has recently posted a brand new comprehensive WordPress tutorial which is focused on helping entrepreneurs and businesses create substantial online presence. The latest video which can now be viewed through the YouTube channel is around 1 hour long and is another hallmark of James’ tutorials which explains nearly everything to the viewers.



This is the third 1 hour WordPress tutorial which James has created however this latest one will probably be the most vital as he has discussed many free methods of applying effective SEO strategies to gain substantial traffic and high Google ranking.



Apart from simplifying all details in absolute layman’s terms, the viewers of the videos have stated that the information shared by James is very precise and yet also wholesome.



James himself prefers using WordPress over any other platform because it provides everything that is necessary create a professional website and it is not only used by individuals but multi-national corporations as well. James further informed in his videos that WordPress has many in-built tools that can be directly accessed by couple of clicks, making the website building process as simple and fun as possible.



The latest tutorial on how to create a website for entrepreneurs and businesses was posted due to popular demand from his followers who found building a website is much simpler than making it popular and getting it ranked high in Google. In the latest tutorial James shares commonly used SEO techniques and introduces free tools that can be used on WordPress websites to make them popular. Major points which Google looks for when ranking the search results are also thoroughly discussed by James and certain techniques of fulfilling these Google ranking criteria are also shared.



The tutorial is a valuable resource that can be used by both beginners and advanced web designers alike. James has designed the video on basis of fundamentals of SEO. Despite the availability of unlimited material on SEO over the internet, James in this video has struck the right chord by not discussing merely techniques and tools but the core concepts of Google ranking.



About WebsitesMadeEasy.tv

WebsitesMadeEasy.tv is one of the leading free membership websites that provides numerous tutorials and tips on creating a WordPress website or blog instantly from scratch. These tutorials are available on YouTube channel ‘James Stafford’ who is the founder of WebsitesMadeEasy.tv and is also the tutor in all of the videos. Through the online platform, http://websitesmadeeasy.tv/, the various tutorials, techniques, tips and insightful articles related to creation of WordPress websites or blogs can be viewed. James Stafford has been widely praised for his step-by-step website building videos that can help anyone with basic computer and internet knowledge create an absolutely fresh website or blog within hours.



For more information about WordPress Tutorials, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of websitesmadeeasy.tv, please email to info@websitesmadeeasy.tv.