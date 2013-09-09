Jamie Beeman's New Song Launch "I'm Not Gonna Cry"

Anaheim, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Continued success is on the rise for the talented unsigned artist, Jamie Beeman. Her presently released new single, “I’m Not Gonna Cry”, demonstrates the new sound of Jamie Beeman. This new song produced by Tim Feehan has captured the “pop” she loves, with an edge of rock and roll, and it is a definite hit! Sure to be a fan favorite!



On September 5, 2013, Jamie Beeman's new music video and single “I’m Not Gonna Cry” went live online up on YouTube, with immediate views from the minute it was uploaded and now with a continuing interest and enthusiam to be built up over the next coming days, Jamie will surely continue to build many thousands of views for the coming week, as her entire fan base gets on board for more of views to surmount & easily pass 100,000 views, and more to come.



"I'm Not Gonna Cry" by Jamie Beeman at YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mOaSc4onsOA



Jamie Beeman & the Stingers will perform at the L.A. County Fair (at Fairplex in Pomona, CA) on Thursday, September 12th, at 7:00 PM on the Coca-Cola Stage during "Battle of the Bands", an event in which bands compete for a chance to play in the 2014 Vans Warped Tour!



Keep checking in for updates to upcoming shows. Jamie's new hit single will be performed live at the the famous Anaheim, California, "House of Blues" during early November, Sat. Nov. 2nd as of now.



This is Jamie's official YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/officialjamiebeeman



This project could not have been made possible without the support of her family, devoted fans, friends and people who believe in Jamie. Her continual inspiration to reach for her dream has not been easy. It has been from passion, hard work and a dream to someday make it on the radio for all to enjoy her songs. Thank you for supporting this young talent once again. Big shout out to: "Jamie Beeman-Fan"!



Much Love,

Team Beeman