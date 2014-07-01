Jamie Oliver's Fifteen Restaurant in London Introduces New Cocktail and Wine Bar

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Fifteen Restaurant, owned by British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, has opened a new Cocktail and Wine Bar in London. The new bar serves classic and modern cocktails alongside expertly selected wines, craft beers and ciders. The selection aims to celebrate British heritage.



Whether customers are popping in for drink or going in to dine, the Fifteen Bar is the perfect setting to unwind after a long day at work. On offer is a wide selection of cocktails, expertly created by their bartenders including the ‘G & Teacup’ made with homemade Earl Grey-infused gin, lemon, sugar and grapefruit bitters, served in a teapot for two as well as the ‘Kingston Apple Jack’ with Somerset Cider Brandy, dry Curaçao, spiced honey, apple juice, lemon and egg white. For a tipple with a real kick, there is the Riminita made with Acqua di Cedro, Calle 23 Blanco tequila, lime, chilli and agave nectar.



For the beer purists there is a great choice of draft and bottled beers. Camden Hells lager and Camden Ink stout are on tap whilst the selection of bottled beers and pale ales includes Freedom Pilsner, Bethnal Pale Ale and Chalky’s Bite.



They also serve some ‘outrageously delicious’ bar snacks that change daily along with the main menu, including beef and barley buns with horseradish, crispy quail and mushroom ketchup and duck ham, quince and land cress.



Fifteen is situated on Westland Place near Shoreditch, moments from Old Street Station.



About Fifteen

Jamie Oliver established Fifteen in 2002. The restaurant runs an apprentice programme to give unemployed young people a start in the industry and still donates all of its pro?ts to charity, the Jamie Oliver Food Foundation. The Foundation operates a number of projects and training programmes to teach essential food skills to as many people as possible, from cooking schools to the Fifteen Apprentice Programme.



Email: chloe.green@jamieoliver.com

Website: www.fifteen.net

Address: 15 Westland Place, London, N1 7LP

Telephone: 020 3375 5621



For reservations call 0203 375 1515