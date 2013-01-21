Jan Schulze from Systems Application Engineering in Booth 3979 at ProMat 2013

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- SAE products will be demonstrated at ProMat 2013, located at Booth 3979 during ProMat 2013, from January 21-24, at Chicago's McCormick Place. ProMat will provide manufacturers the latest solutions to move business forward showcasing the very best in award-winning manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain equipment.



Jan Schulze is a Senior Sales Associates at Systems Application Engineering. She has been with SAE for six years. For the past two decades Schultz has concentrated interests and knowledge in the areas of Warehouse Management Systems. Applications include integration with Hand held data collection devices (barcode & RFID). Schulze says hearing customer’s satisfaction with SAE sales, products, solutions and professional services all make for a great day.



SAE, the lead developer of Warehouse Logistics Software will feature: Picking, Loading and Proof of Delivery Applications at Promat 2013. SAE’s picking application: Selector Pro, supports text or Voice guided Selection with patented wireless scanning and portable label printing.



Systems Application Engineering, Inc. (SAE), http://www.saesystems.com, a Motorola Premier Solutions Partner and a Zebra Premier Partner, headquartered in Houston, TX for more than forty years, has been a leader in Order Selection and Loading, Voice-Guided Picking, GS-1 Product Traceability, Proof-of-Delivery (POD), Direct Store Delivery (DSD), Operator Driven Reliability, Condition-Based Monitoring and Mobile Computer equipment sales.



SAE specializes in solutions that have improved operational performance for customers in the world’s most demanding and dynamic environments. SAE technology has unlocked millions of dollars of bottom line benefits in distribution facilities (grocery, food service, and electronics), Artic pipelines, process plants and refineries.



SAE delivers proven product platforms based on wireless computing, bar code scanning, voice guidance and software that are rugged, reliable, scalable and seamlessly integrated. These factors combine to produce a ROI (return-on-investments) that customers rely on.



About SAE

SAE is a privately held, global company with an international customer base and a reputation for proven performance. SAE’s dedicated professional team ensures that, while technology will change, the company commitment to innovation, service, support and the customer’s success will not.



