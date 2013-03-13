Jane E. Dabel Releases Her New Book "The College Wait List Survival Guide"

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- Applying to colleges and universities can be a stressful and complicated process for many high school students. The wait for the college’s decision and at the end of it all landing on the college’s waiting list can further demotivate and confuse students. The new book by Jane E. Dabel titled, The College Wait List Survival Guide: Everything You Need to Know to Increase Your Odds of Acceptance has been written specifically for students who are wait listed by colleges and universities and do not know how to improve their chances to getting accepted. This book aims to teach students the right approach to increase their odds by of admission.



The book is written to help students who have applied to any college. The writer realizes that every college and university is different and each has their own criteria of why an applicant should be accepted from the wait list. This book is equipped with various proven strategies and templates for every possible situation. The College Wait List Survival Guide helps applicants determine what the priorities and criteria their chosen college and how to get a rough idea of how many students were accepted from the waitlist which will help them tailor a specific tactic. This book also gives student a “how to” guide on understanding their greatest strengths and how to use them for a greater chance of getting admission, getting help from the school counselor, how to slightly modify the chosen major to find an opening, face to face or Skype interview arrangement and practice and much more useful and helpful information. Furthermore there are carefully tested and proven strategies, templates, and scripts that will work for any college or university.



Jane E. Dabel, the writer of The College Wait List Survival Guide: Everything You Need to Know to Increase Your Odds of Acceptance is an award winning history professor at a large university in California. She is a published author and also writes the Six-Step College Application blog. Her experience on admissions committees for over a decade, reviewing and deciding on hundreds of graduate student application files has allowed her to use her extensive knowledge of admissions to develop strategies for the college application process. Her new book The College Wait List Survival Guide is a comprehensive, step-by-step, proactive plan for students that have landed on a college wait list to better their chances of getting admission.



For more information, visit: www.sixstepcollegeapplication.com. The College Wait List Survival Guide (kindle edition) can be purchased through the following link: http://www.amazon.com/College-Wait-Survival-Guide-ebook/dp/B00BBG2HQ2/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1362662339&sr=8-1&keywords=college+waitlist



