Jane's Pet Store Adds Top Trends in Pet Supplies for Pets and Pet Parents

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2021 -- Jane's Pet Store is pleased to share that they have added top trends in pet products across categories. This exclusive pet store carefully curates their product range to cater to both the comfort and style of pets. Customers can find some amazing products that are on sale right now. The super soft dog bed by DEKO is a round fluffy comfortable sleeping cushion mat for puppies, cats and medium sized dogs; now available from $18.26 onwards and in sizes small to XL. The soft coral fleece blanket made up of faux fur by SAGINO can be used both as a throw and a blanket. Starting at $37.28, this blanket is available in 3 different sizes and suits both pets and pet parents.



The 2Way braided nylon dual dog leash starting at $14.75 is yet another fastest selling item. Available in 4 different colors, this 1.2 meter long leash allows the dog to move freely yet keeping it under control. The other bestselling items is the 2020 rechargeable paw and hair clipper. Starting from $20.70 onwards, this tools makes one of the best grooming supplies for pups, kittens, small and medium sized dogs especially the furry ones. It acts as a hair scissors, nail grinder, a nail clipper and comes with USB Cable for charging and a cleaning brush to keep the tool clean.



Pet parents can find a wide variety of feeding bowls for both wet and dry purposes. The silicon pet tray with a suction cup starting from $8.27 is one of the most attractive bowls that one can find. It is both functional, easy to clean and hygienic. Customers who are looking for high quality crates, this is the right place to be. Portable play tents, travel dog seats, foldable dog carriers, foldable waterproof outdoor kennels, metal crates and many more are featured here. What's a pet home without some toys? Pet parents can find interesting, interactive and intuitive toys for cats and dogs.



To know more visit https://janes-petstore.com/



About https://janes-petstore.com/

Jane's Pet Store is an online pet supplies store features beds, crates, leashes, collars, harnesses, toys, training supplies, bowls, blankets and grooming supplies. The store keeps updating the store with top trends from pet industry. They are also known for their customer care, speedy product delivery and quality pet products for both the pets and their parents.



Contact



Jane's Pet Store

Website: https://janes-petstore.com/