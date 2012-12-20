Janette Griffiths Re-Launches Acclaimed Opera Novel, 'The Singing House', as Stunning Interactive eBook.

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- Since its original publication in 1995, ‘The Singing House’ has been hailed by critics as a pivotal novel among fans of the opera. However, following technology’s boom and the birth of the eBook, many experts believe the book failed to garner the buzz it deserved. Almost twenty years later, Janette Griffiths has announced a new and truly modern re-release of her timeless classic.



Now available in Kindle format, the novel boasts live links to the very pieces of classical music that drive its love story, set in the world of opera. From Wagner to Verdi, readers can now immerse themselves in the story as they experience what Griffiths describes as a ‘singing book’.



At its heart, the book’s original synopsis picks up the baton and conducts a whimsically passionate story of love.



‘On a magically snowy evening just before Christmas, Leo dalla Vigna, one of the world's greatest opera singers has a brief encounter with Rose Lorenzo who is about to be married to the 'safe boyfriend' she has known for 10 years. She has just discovered Leo's world of grand, passionate music. She is both dazzled and unsettled to awaken emotions she hoped were forgotten forever. Leo is jaded, his career dreams feel tired and tarnished. He has decided to retire to his villa and revive his frozen marriage - until he meets Rose. Can they turn their backs on what they have settled for and pursue what they both truly want?’



As the author explains, bringing her novel in line with the times was a challenging experience.



“I worked with a team from all around the world; it was a true global gathering. We had to tackle everything from converting an ‘old’ paper novel into digital format, while navigating the pesky and harsh world of music rights,” says Griffiths, who has worked extensively with Seattle Opera, the American home of Wagner’s works.



She continues, “I never imagined that my neglected opera novel could use shiny, new, 'cold' technology better to tell its funny, passionate tale of love among the snows and opera houses of old Europe.”



Since its release the book has garnered much acclaim. Two-time Booker Prize winner, Hilary Mantel, described it as 'unashamedly romantic, crisp and witty.'



With Wagner and Verdi’s two hundredth anniversaries coming up in 2013, Griffiths feels her book’s new lease of life has come at the perfect time.



“Both composers are going to be getting a lot of attention in the coming year. Equally, the popularity of romance fiction is on the rise. My book blends both together in perfect harmony and will chime with women of all ages and nationalities,” she concludes.



‘The Singing House’, published by Amazon Digital Services, is available now: https://www.amazon.com/author/janettegriffiths



For more information, please visit the author’s official website: http://www.janettegriffiths.com



About the Author: Janette Griffiths

Janette Griffiths was born in London and has lived in Chicago, Paris, Florence and Vancouver. She has been writing for as long as she can remember but has worked as a flight attendant, waitress, cat-sitter, translator, Bed and Breakfast manager and dance instructor. She is also a free-lance journalist, writing on travel and culture for publications including The Sunday Telegraph, The Times, BBC Music Magazine and Classic FM. Another of her novels "The Courtyard in August" is still available in print and will soon be published in Ebook form. "The Singing House" has been adapted as a screenplay "Winter Music" and is currently in development.