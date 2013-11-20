Janine Florist Offers Same Day Flower Delivery in Canberra

Canberra, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Janine Florist is now offering same day flower delivery in Canberra for orders placed before 2pm Monday to Friday. Creating Canberra’s most unique and beautiful floral bouquets and arrangements, Janine Florist is committed to delivering excellence and has spent more than 50 years creating stunning bouquets from the freshest available produce which makes them the right choice for your next floral gift.



While highlighting the uniqueness of the store, one of the representatives at Janine Florist stated, “All arrangements for our same day delivery are created from the freshest, highest quality seasonal blooms and plants. Each delivery will be made according to your instructions and every one of our floral arrangements is a fantastic creation, designed according to your requests or according to the creative flair of our expert staff.”



Janine Batley, the best known florist in Canberra is the owner of Janine Florist and is a well-known international floristry judge with years of experience and a huge body of knowledge. She specializes in floral design, using the best and freshest blooms and plants and listening to each customers’ brief in order to delight them or their chosen recipient with a gorgeous personalised arrangement.



Janine heads up a talented team of florists. Under her guidance, the team offers its clients a huge range of bouquets, arrangements and gifts. They are known for their creativity, flair and for using the best flowers in Canberra, allowing them to prepare and deliver your order quickly and efficiently.



About Janine Florist

Janine Florist has been successfully operating for more than 50 years and are located in the civic heart of Canberra. It is a family business, and they are the most recognized florist in Canberra. They‘ve grown with the city, changed with the times, responded to fashions and style trends, yet never wavered in commitment to excellence. With this wealth of knowledge and experience, they are a Canberra institution with thousands of satisfied customers who bank upon their exceptional standards of quality and service.



To find out more, please visit: http://www.janineflorist.com.au



Contact:

Bailey's Corner,

Corner East Row & London Circuit

Canberra