Jannace.com Connects Maryland Residents with Wide Range of General Law Services

Jannace.com the website of Charles J. Jannace III, P.C. a Maryland Lawyer has been getting a lot of attention lately for the legal services he provides to the local community. He serves clients in Somerset, Worcester, Dorchester, Talbot, Caroline Counties and has had considerable success as an Ocean City lawyer.



The Law Office of Charles Jannace is a general service law firm, with particular expertise in family law, criminal defense, personal injury, and bankruptcy services. Unlike the law offices of many big-city lawyers, Charles Jannace prefers a more down-to-earth approach. At Jannace.com, visitors will learn that Mr. Jannace’s clients typically consist of hardworking middle class people who will need an attorney just a few times in their life.



The firm’s website not only details the legal services on offer it also details a full biography of Mr Jannace and his key staff. Visitors can also connect with either the New York or Salisbury office via the website or even book an appointment online.



Mr Jannace’s firm has built a strong reputation largely through word of mouth, a spokesperson explains more:



“We believe in being approachable and we dispense with technical legal speak wherever possible when talking to clients. We understand clients want effective legal advice that they understand. Unlike some firms our approach does not seek to baffle our clients with our legal expertise, we translate that knowledge into advice that the layman can understand. Our success with a myriad of legal issues and our down to earth approach has won us many friends who continue to refer clients to us. The majority of our business comes from these word of mouth referrals or directly from our strong reputation. One of the greatest examples of this came when we defeated an opponent in court, only to have that opponent to approach us for our legal services several years later.”



Jannace.com is the online home of the Law Office of Charles J. Jannace III, P.C., an attorney who has served the lower eastern shore of Maryland for over 22 years. For more information, please visit: http://www.jannace.com