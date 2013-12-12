January 7th Webinar Explores Increased Growth of Kosher Foods and HACCP Food Safety Compliance

Richmond, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Rabbi Feigelstock, Director of Kashrus & Operations at Kosher Check and Steven Burton, creator of the Icicle Food Safety Platform will co-present a webinar titled, “Trust Kosher Backed by the Science of Food Safety: Kosher Check and Powered by Icicle.” The presentation will be Tuesday, January 7 at 1:00 PM EST. Link to Register: http://stevenburton.enterthemeeting.com/m/JQR6RZCM. Space is limited so early registration is encouraged.



Participants will learn how Kosher and HACCP food safety come together with Kosher Check and Icicle. Kosher foods are embraced by a diverse community world-wide. Studies have shown part of that broad appeal is due to the fact that a large segment of Jewish and non-Jewish consumers alike, buy Kosher certified foods based on their belief that they are manufactured to superior standards of food-safety.



According to Kosher Today, “The kosher food industry is in transition, certainly when one considers the changing demographics nationwide. That was the consensus of many experts at a major seminar at the recently held Kosherfest (October 29-30, 2013). They agreed that many markets are experiencing decline as older kosher consumers pass from the scene and are not necessarily replaced by younger consumers who may have intermarried and do not frequent the kosher aisle, even on Passover.”



Among the food-safety programs considered benchmarks for Kosher Check are those regarded 'best-practice' by quality assurance authorities and food professionals, world-wide. They include the HACCP program (Hazard Awareness Critical Control Points) as well as GFSI (Global Food Standard Initiative), FSSC 22000 (Foundation for Food Safety Certification) and BRC (British Retail Council), among others.



Kosher Check is powered by Icicle to manage all their Kosher products, ingredients, and processes. Using the same interfaces, they can opt-in to manage their HACCP-compliant food safety programs as well, saving time and effort when managing both types of certification.



According to Steve Burton, developer of Icicle, “It is with great pleasure that Burton Software, makers of Icicle, entered into a strategic partnership which unites Icicle's technology with Kosher food safety under a single umbrella that's easy to manage. Similar strategic partnerships with Halal, gluten-free, and allergen-free, food manufacturers will be announced shortly.”



Follow Burton Software on Twitter@icicleBsafe.



Burton Software Inc.

http://www.burtonsoftware.com

Steven Burton

President

pr@burtonsoftware.com

800-299-8955