Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors: Competitor Analysis - Latest Report

As cytokines play pivotal roles in immunity and inflammation, targeting of cytokines and their receptors represents an effective means of treating such diseases. Janus kinases (JAK) are a small family of receptor-associated kinases, that together with signal transducers and activators of transcription (STAT), provide a rapid signalling pathway for cytokines. Four JAKs have been identified: JAK1, JAK2, JAK3 and tyrosine kinase 2 (Tyk2). JAK3 has attracted much attention as an anti-inflammatory drug target because of its restricted hematopoietic tissue expression and because of its specific association with the common gamma chain of the interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor which is shared by the receptors for IL-4, IL-7, IL-9, IL-15 and IL-21.



The report includes a compilation of current active projects in research and development of selective and dual- or multi-kinase inhibitors incl. JAK inhibiton, for the treatment of myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases.



Drug Codes,

Target / Mechanism of Action,

Class of Compound,

Company,

Product Category,

Indication,

R&D Stage and

additional comments with a hyperlink leading to the source of information.



