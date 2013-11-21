Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Januvia (Type 2 Diabetes) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

Januvia (Type 2 Diabetes) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



The publisher has released its new report, Januvia (Type 2 Diabetes) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022. The type 2 diabetes market is mature and crowded with inexpensive generics. Despite being marked by a late-stage pipeline filled with me-too drugs, this market will undergo substantial growth between 2012 and 2022, more than doubling over this period. The main drivers of growth will be the dramatic increase in disease prevalence and physicians efforts to delay disease progression and reduce the costly burden of diabetic complications through the use of combination therapies and novel branded drugs.



Januvia (sitagliptin) was approved in 2006, and was the first new oral medication for diabetes in more than a decade, and the first medicine approved by the FDA to inhibit the enzyme DPP-4. Januvia is a once-daily oral tablet, developed by Merck, that helps patients with type 2 diabetes control glucose in conjunction with diet and exercise.



Scope



- Overview of type 2 diabetes, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on Januvia including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for Januvia for the top ten countries from 2012 to 2022.

- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Brazil, India and China.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for type 2 diabetes

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Januvia performance

- Obtain sales forecast for Januvia from 2012-2022 in top ten countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, Brazil, India and China)



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146576/januvia-type-2-diabetes-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

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