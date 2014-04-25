Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Japan Agribusiness Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering

Since announcing the scrapping of the four-decade long 'gentan' subsidy programme for rice

farmers, we are increasingly optimistic that the shift from protecting the Japanese agriculture industry at

all costs to a more open and competitive one is happening sooner than we had anticipated. In particular for

the rice sector, this new policy should lead to more industry consolidation and reap economies of scale in

the longer term. While this should invigorate the ailing industry, we still view the hold on the 300 over

percent in import tariff as a barrier to a true liberalising of the sector.

Key Forecasts

? Rice production growth to 2017/18: 0.3% on the 2013 level to 9.0mn tonnes. The gradual consolidation

of the industry should increase economies of scale and output of the industry.

? Beef production growth to 2017/18: 0.6% on the 2013 level to 507,800 tonnes. Production of beef

should grow alongside increased wages.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153173/japan-agribusiness-report-q2-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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