Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Japan Agribusiness Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering
Since announcing the scrapping of the four-decade long 'gentan' subsidy programme for rice
farmers, we are increasingly optimistic that the shift from protecting the Japanese agriculture industry at
all costs to a more open and competitive one is happening sooner than we had anticipated. In particular for
the rice sector, this new policy should lead to more industry consolidation and reap economies of scale in
the longer term. While this should invigorate the ailing industry, we still view the hold on the 300 over
percent in import tariff as a barrier to a true liberalising of the sector.
Key Forecasts
? Rice production growth to 2017/18: 0.3% on the 2013 level to 9.0mn tonnes. The gradual consolidation
of the industry should increase economies of scale and output of the industry.
? Beef production growth to 2017/18: 0.6% on the 2013 level to 507,800 tonnes. Production of beef
should grow alongside increased wages.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/153173/japan-agribusiness-report-q2-2014.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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