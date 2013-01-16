Japan Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Outlook to 2018 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Japan Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems, Pain Management Devices and Others provides key market data on the Japan Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within market categories – Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Respiratory Disposables, Airway and Anesthesia Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Regional Anesthesia Disposables, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems and Pain Management Devices. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.



Scope



- Market size and company share data for Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices market categories – Respiratory Devices, Respiratory Measurement Devices, Respiratory Disposables, Airway and Anesthesia Devices, Anesthesia Machines, Regional Anesthesia Disposables, Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Systems and Pain Management Devices.

- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.

- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Japan Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices market.

- Key players covered include Covidien plc , Smiths Medical , ResMed Inc., Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA , Philips Respironics, Inc., GE Healthcare and others.



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Japan Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices competitive landscape.

- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution – Identify, understand and capitalize.



Companies Mentioned



Covidien plc Smiths Medical ResMed Inc. Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Philips Respironics, Inc. GE Healthcare B. Braun Melsungen AG Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd. Nihon Kohden Corporation CareFusion Corporation Senko Medical Trading Co. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited I-Flow Corporation Teleflex Incorporated Intersurgical Ltd. Masimo Corporation Maquet GmbH & Co. KG Becton, Dickinson and Company AirSep Corporation Heinen + Lowenstein GmbH & Co. KG Mindray Medical International Limited CME McKinley UK Limited LMA International N.V. Hospira, Inc. Nonin Medical, Inc. OSI Systems, Inc. Baxter International Inc. Embla Systems LLC Compumedics Limited



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