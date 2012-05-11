Japan Beverage Forecasts March - New Market Report Now Available

New Beverages research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2012 -- Extracted from Canadean's Global Beverage Forecasts report, Japan Beverage Forecasts includes consumption trends for 22 individual beverage categories (packaged water, carbonates, juice, nectars, still drinks, squash/syrups, fruit powders, iced/rtd tea, iced/rtd coffee, sports drinks, energy drinks, bulk/HOD water, dairy drinks, hot coffee, hot tea, beer, cider, spirits, flavoured alcoholic beverages, sake, fortified wine, wine).
Measures include million litres and litres per capita data for 1999 to 2010 actuals, plus 2011 provisional figures and forecasts to 2017. Data is provided in Excel format, with supporting text in Acrobat pdf.
Key Highlights
Volumes for 22 individual beverage categories
Data measured in million litres and litres per capita
Historical trends - 1999 to 2010 actuals
Latest provisional figures for 2011
Forecasts to 2017
Supporting text
Scope
Historic consumption of beverage categories reported from 1999 to 2010 along with provisional figures of 2011 and forecasts till 2017
Reasons to Get this Report
Canadean's Japan Beverage Forecasts provides historical and forecast consumption trends for key beverage categories across the market.
Recently updated with provisional figures for 2011 and forecasts to 2017.
Ideal for monitoring the development of commercial beverages and determining share of throat.
An essential aid for anyone interested in the Japan beverage industry.
