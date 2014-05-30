Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Japan Cancer Drug Pipeline Analysis market report to its offering

Japan is a significant market for cancer and its related drugs in the Asia-Pacific region. Improved access to healthcare and an increased level of awareness about cancer and the options for its treatment have been major drivers for a rise in the research activities in this country.



With the strong continued support from the government, the Japanese cancer market is expected to grow rapidly in the future years. The government has been the major source of funding for cancer research in all these years. However, of late, many non-governing organizations have also started to support basic and clinical research. This increased trend of forming strategic partnerships would be a major driver of the industry. Additionally, Japan has taken many steps to improve the drug lag system. With the increasing inclusion of Japanese in the global Phase III trials, the drug lag situation is set to improve for many cancers like gastric, non-small cell lung, breast, colorectal, hepatocellular carcinoma, and chronic myelogenous leukemia.



Additionally, licensing agreements are increasingly being used in this market and these have proved to be more efficient from both a strategic and financial point of view in the cancer market in Japan. There would a high upfront values and low development milestones in the form of high probability of approvals in the licensing deals made at a late stage. This is extremely beneficial from a strategic point of view, for the pharma companies in their every-day decision making.



Japan Cancer Drug Pipeline Analysis by PNS Pharma gives comprehensive insight on the various drugs being developed for the treatment of various cancers. Research report covers all drugs being developed in various development phases. This report enables pharmaceutical companies, collaborators and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the available investment opportunity in the Japan cancer drug market based upon development process.



Following parameters for each drug profile in development phase are covered in Japan Cancer Drug Pipeline Analysis research report:



Drug Profile Overview



Alternate Names for Drug



Active Indication



Phase of Development



Mechanism of Action



Brand Name



Patent Information



Orphan Designation by Indication, Country & Organisation



Country for Clinical Trial



Owner / Originator/ Licensee/Collaborator



Administrative Route



Drug Class ATC Codes



Number of Cancer Drugs in Pipeline by Clinical Phase:



Research: 23



Preclinical: 67



Clinical: 3



Phase-I: 98



Phase-I/II: 15



Phase-II: 26



Phase-II/III: 3



Phase-III: 37



Preregistration: 8



Registered: 8



Marketed: 90



Unknown: 1



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156610/japan-cancer-drug-pipeline-analysis.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###