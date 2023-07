Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2023 -- The report "Japan Collaborative Robot Market by Component, Payload (Up to 5 Kg, 5-10 Kg, and Above 10 Kg), Application (Handling, Processing), Industry (Automotive, Electronics, Healthcare, Furniture & Equipment) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028", published by MarketsandMarkets, Japan Collaborative Robot Industry to Grow at a CAGR 45.6% from 2022 to 2028



Japan held the second-largest share of the collaborative robot market in Asia Pacific in 202



Japan is one of the leading producers of electric vehicles in the world. Due to new assembly line processes, the arrival of fully electric and hybrid cars in the coming years is expected to boost the market for collaborative robots (cobot) demand. Consumer electronics products have declined due to fierce competition from global manufacturers in China and South Korea. However, the need for electronic components, such as sensors and displays, is expected to be high in the export market.



With FANUC Corporation (Japan), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), and DENSO Corporation (Japan) as the top players in the collaborative robot market, the market in Japan is expected to grow at a considerable pace.



Moreover, the demography of Japan is another factor propelling the demand for cobots. Due to the increasing average age of workers in Japan, companies have embraced collaborative robots (cobots) to assist in the operation of assembly lines. Nissan Motor Company (Japan) uses Universal Robots A/S (Denmark) cobots for engine assembly. Collaborative robots are also being utilized in the food industry. Delicious Cook & Co. (Japan) deployed the duAro2 cobot from Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan) to stack rice balls into boxes.



