"Japan Defence & Security Report Q2 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- BMI's Japan Defence & Security Report for Q213 examines the country's strategic position in the East Asian region and the wider world. It provides an overview of the contemporary geopolitical challenges facing the country, and the trials it may face in the future.
The report examines the trends occurring in the country's current and future defence procurement, and the order of battle across its armed forces. The intention is to provide a clear and concise discussion of these issues.
For Q2, there is a particular focus on the election of Shinzo Abe as Japanese prime minister in December 2012. Abe has taken a more hawkish view on security issues than his recent predecessors, and he has taken office with some ambitious plans to update the country's military and its pacifist constitution. He also announced within weeks of taking office that he was reversing defence cuts planned for 2013 and would instead increase the defence budget, for the first time in over a decade.
Abe has also assumed the premiership at a time of pressing security concerns for Japan. On the one hand, North Korea's third nuclear weapons test in February 2013 has underscored the fact that the country continues to pose a severe threat to East Asian stability. Meanwhile, a territorial dispute with China raised the possibility of a destructive conflict between Japan and Asia's rising superpower.
Abe has also launched a diplomatic offensive in Southeast Asia, enunciating what has been described as the Abe Doctrine. He is also about to visit Washington, where discussions about North Korea and how to handle China will be high on the agenda.
Over the last quarter, BMI has revised the following forecasts/views:
- The implications of the election of Shinzo Abe are discussed in detail, including his prospects of successfully rewriting the Japanese constitution to turn the Japanese Self-Defence Force into a proposed National Defence Force.
- The confrontation with China over the Diaoyu/Senkaku islands is also reviewed in detail, with the situation having deteriorated sharply in Q412. However, there are signs that both sides are keen to open negotiations, following the visit to Beijing of Abe's junior coalition partner.
- The increase in the defence budget is discussed. Under consideration are the procurement of Global Hawk UAVs and V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft.
