Japan Food and Drink Report Q3 2013

Our outlook on consumer confidence in Japan is slightly more upbeat when compared with previous
quarters, as we believe that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's direct approach in terms of encouraging wage
increases and business spending is likely to bolster growth in private consumption and investment over the
near term. With leading indicators showing much-sought-after improvements, we believe the optimism
following the regime change in Japan will help to drive a pickup in economic activity in 2013.
As such, we have revised up our forecast for 2013 GDP to 1.4%, from a previous forecast of 0.9%. That
said, we believe these measures are unlikely to replicate the boost in growth that previous fiscal subsidies
created. As such, we have revised up our forecast for private consumption growth to come in at 1.5% in
2013, up from our previous forecast of 0.6% but much lower than the 2.3% recorded in 2012.
