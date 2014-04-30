New Food research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- BMI's outlook for Japan's food and drink industry remains subdued as the stagnant economy continues to limit the industry's growth potential. Consumption tax hikes, planned for April 2014, will further weaken the Japanese consumer, while the absence of structural reforms and negative demographic tendencies will weigh on the economy over the longer term.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's combination of ultra-loose monetary policy and higher public spending bolstered economic growth in 2013. As one of the measures to increase its revenues, the government is considering gradually raising the consumption sales tax - from 5% to 10% - by 2015. If passed, the tax increases will put additional pressure on consumer spending power.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- Per capita food consumption (local currency) growth (y-o-y) in 2014: +0.25%; CAGR to 2018: +0.4%.
- Alcoholic drinks value (local currency) sales growth (y-o-y) in 2014: +0.5%; CAGR to 2018: +0.7%.
- Soft drinks value (local currency) sales growth (y-o-y) in 2014: +3.6%; CAGR to 2018: +3.4%.
- Total mass grocery retail value (local currency) sales growth (y-o-y) in 2014: +0.4%; CAGR to 2018: +0.3%.
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